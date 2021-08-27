LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 14,050 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $9,459,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.63. 6,801,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.95. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

