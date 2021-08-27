LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 18,956 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. 1,132,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $662.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

