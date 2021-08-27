LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 300,490 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300,490 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.50. 1,127,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.47.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

