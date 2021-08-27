LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 32,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,896. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.14. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

