LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 3,800 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $526.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

