LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 40,725 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,725 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.11% of Farfetch worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,417,000 after buying an additional 477,362 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 97.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after buying an additional 2,559,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $251,804,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 5,432,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,418. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

