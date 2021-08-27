LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 4,892 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.11% of Palantir Technologies worth $53,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

PLTR traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $25.71. 52,067,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,131,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock valued at $165,070,070. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

