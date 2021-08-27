LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes $1.49 Million Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.07% of Raven Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter worth $64,754,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ RAVN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $58.33. 184,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.