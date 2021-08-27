LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes $1.96 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.62. 572,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.16 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

