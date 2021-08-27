LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes $7.34 Million Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.05% of Oatly Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist lowered Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.83.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded up 0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting 18.30. 1,294,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,071. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 19.99. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

