LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,917 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.15% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $45,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 355,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.