Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0208 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $29.97 million and $6.80 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.00752569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00099935 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,351,992 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

