Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.93

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.93 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 37.90 ($0.50). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 3,571 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Lamprell from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

