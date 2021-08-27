Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of LANC opened at $176.67 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

