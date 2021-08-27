Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGYRF opened at $75.77 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

