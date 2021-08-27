Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.95. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

