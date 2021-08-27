Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Lantronix updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

