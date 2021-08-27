Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Stock Price Up 28.7%

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) rose 28.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.75 and last traded at $202.75. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40.

About Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

