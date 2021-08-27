Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $151.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.87.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.