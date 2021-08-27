Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Hits New 1-Year High at $806.00

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 806 ($10.53) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.49), with a volume of 79928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.39).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 768.36. The stock has a market cap of £984.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

About Law Debenture (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

