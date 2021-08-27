Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,664 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Lazard worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 204,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 106.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.