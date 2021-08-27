Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells $38,829.70 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $38,829.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LAZY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 59,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $283.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $25.74.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZY. Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.