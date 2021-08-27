Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells $481,751.40 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lazydays stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,231. The firm has a market cap of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Lazydays by 10.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

