LCMS Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. LCMS has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $365,180.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

