Lee Kalowski Sells 7,950 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 107,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.