Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the quarter. Lemonade comprises approximately 1.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.59% of Lemonade worth $39,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 78.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of Lemonade stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. 1,105,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.72. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.