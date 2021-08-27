Lendefi (LDFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $190,216.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $190,216.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lendefi has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00133211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00151853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.45 or 0.99503762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.97 or 0.00999732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.74 or 0.06446199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,029 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

