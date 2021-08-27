Lendefi (old) Hits 1-Day Volume of $193,707.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (old) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 95.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Lendefi (old) has a total market capitalization of $62,417.12 and $193,707.00 worth of Lendefi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendefi (old) has traded 95.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendefi (old) Coin Profile

Lendefi (old)’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,319,029 coins. Lendefi (old)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (old) Coin Trading

