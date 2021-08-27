Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

