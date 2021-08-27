Lethean (LTHN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,031.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $791,245.64 and $1,031.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,057.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.31 or 0.06682604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.19 or 0.01294789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00358513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00129925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00645482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00330236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.00310373 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

