Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.45. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 3,172 shares trading hands.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,443,116 shares of company stock worth $188,967,239. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

