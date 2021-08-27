LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Up 152.8% in August

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 4,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.56. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

