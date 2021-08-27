Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $523,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.