Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $314.70

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $314.70 and last traded at $313.58, with a volume of 6966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $311.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

