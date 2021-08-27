Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.37. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

