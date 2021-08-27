Linker Coin (LNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $172,010.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $172,010.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00774529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00100344 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.