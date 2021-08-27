LinkEye (LET) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. LinkEye has a market cap of $7.91 million and $645,233.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

