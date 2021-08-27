Lipe & Dalton Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 110.7% in the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.09. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

