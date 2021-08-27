Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Short Interest Up 271.6% in August

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 271.6% from the July 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LIQDQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Liquid Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc develops and provides proprietary next generation software technology that integrates trading, real-time risk management, accounting, reporting and administration tools in a single platform for the financial services community. Its customers include small to mid-sized hedge fund managers, asset managers, wealth management offices, family offices and financial institutions.

