LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $78,912.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $78,912.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

