LiquidApps Market Capitalization Hits $18.19 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $31,069.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.