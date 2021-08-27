Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 2,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.
LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $882.81 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02.
In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 108,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.
