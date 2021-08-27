Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $5.44 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00011266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $49.46 million and $856,716.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00130389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00152861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.59 or 1.00137490 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.28 or 0.01017552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.81 or 0.06637940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,093,251 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

