Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $725.75 million and $2.11 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00768973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00099926 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

