Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,988.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $1,988.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,929.10 or 0.99301678 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 737,581,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.