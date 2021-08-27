Litecoin Trading Down 5.9% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $168.75 or 0.00357822 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.26 billion and $2.49 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

