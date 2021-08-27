Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,870 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas accounts for approximately 3.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Lithium Americas worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

