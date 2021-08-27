Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,749 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for about 8.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Livent worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Livent by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Livent Co. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -264.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

