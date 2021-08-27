LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) vs. Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ucommune International and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A -24.52% -13.83% LiveWorld 7.31% 52.14% 12.75%

Risk & Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and LiveWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.80 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ucommune International.

Summary

LiveWorld beats Ucommune International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

