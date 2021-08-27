LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in LKQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after purchasing an additional 265,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 272,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

